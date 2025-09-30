Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,920 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Lantheus by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Lantheus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

