Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,991 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6%

XOM opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

