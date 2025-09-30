Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 821 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $620.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.