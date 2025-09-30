SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. $TTEC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of TeleTech worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TeleTech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,042,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 903,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeleTech by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 445,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeleTech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of TeleTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of TeleTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TeleTech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeleTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

TeleTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

TeleTech Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Stories

