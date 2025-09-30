SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Sleep Number Corporation $SNBR

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 84,034.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of SNBR opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. Sleep Number Corporation has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $20.73.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $327.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corporation will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

