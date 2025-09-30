Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$116.61 and last traded at C$116.14, with a volume of 104533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprott from C$98.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.33.

Sprott Price Performance

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.26. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 59.28%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

