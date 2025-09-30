Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $733.42 and its 200-day moving average is $765.98. The stock has a market cap of $686.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

