Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,248 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

