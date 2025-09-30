Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

