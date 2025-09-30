SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ferroglobe PLC $GSM

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ferroglobe worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

