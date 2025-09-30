SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Corporation $CLW

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.51). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.00 million.

CLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Clearwater Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

