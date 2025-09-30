Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 134 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,746,000 after buying an additional 75,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IWF opened at $466.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $473.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

