Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

