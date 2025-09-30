Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 547,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 91,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $217.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

