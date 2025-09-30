SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $1,942,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,478.32. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,162. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.41 and a one year high of $255.04.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $550.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

