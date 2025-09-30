Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 467.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $481.61 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.