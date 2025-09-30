Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,576.60. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock worth $259,210,094 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. New Street Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

