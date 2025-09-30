Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Equinix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research downgraded Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $781.72 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $783.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $816.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

