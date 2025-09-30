Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1092 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

