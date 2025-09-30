Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,957 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

