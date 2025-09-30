Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FMDE stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.