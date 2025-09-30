Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) & UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) Head-To-Head Survey

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

UTime has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viasat has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTime and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTime N/A N/A N/A Viasat -13.11% -6.37% -1.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.1% of UTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of UTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Viasat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UTime and Viasat”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viasat $4.52 billion 0.84 -$574.96 million ($4.62) -6.15

UTime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viasat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UTime and Viasat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viasat 0 5 3 0 2.38

Viasat has a consensus target price of $21.43, suggesting a potential downside of 24.57%. Given Viasat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than UTime.

Summary

Viasat beats UTime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. UTime Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

