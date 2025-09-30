Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys Shares of 754 VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after acquiring an additional 907,073 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 87,395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20,926.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $322.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $326.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.52.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

