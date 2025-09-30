GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research lowered GH Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.97. GH Research has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GH Research by 63.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the first quarter worth $142,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

