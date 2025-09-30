Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,092,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

