Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) vs. YETI (NYSE:YETI) Head-To-Head Review

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for YETI and Vision Marine Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get YETI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 9 5 0 2.36 Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

YETI currently has a consensus target price of $38.54, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given YETI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.83 billion 1.51 $175.69 million $2.10 16.24 Vision Marine Technologies $2.79 million 0.50 -$10.33 million ($281.54) -0.01

This table compares YETI and Vision Marine Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies. Vision Marine Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YETI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

YETI has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 9.73% 24.60% 14.84% Vision Marine Technologies -1,016.64% -122.13% -82.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of YETI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

YETI beats Vision Marine Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Vision Marine Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.