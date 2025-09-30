Reviewing Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) and Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Ternium pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Outokumpu pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ternium pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Outokumpu pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ternium and Outokumpu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium 2 2 2 0 2.00 Outokumpu 2 1 0 0 1.33

Risk and Volatility

Ternium presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.67%. Given Ternium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ternium is more favorable than Outokumpu.

Ternium has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Ternium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ternium and Outokumpu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium 3.66% 1.95% 1.35% Outokumpu -0.82% -1.33% -0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ternium and Outokumpu”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium $16.24 billion 0.43 -$53.67 million $3.03 11.43 Outokumpu $6.43 billion 0.32 -$43.28 million ($0.05) -44.00

Outokumpu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ternium. Outokumpu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ternium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ternium beats Outokumpu on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ternium

Ternium S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products. Its Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The Usiminas segment offers iron ore extraction, steel transformation, and production of capital goods and logistics; and manufactures and sells various products and raw materials, such as flat steel, iron ore, and stamped steel parts for the automotive industry and products for the civil construction and capital goods industry. It also provides medical and social; scrap; renewable energy; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. In addition, the company engages in the exploration, exploitation, and pelletizing of iron ore. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

About Outokumpu

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

