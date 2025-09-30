Financial Comparison: Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) vs. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) and Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Enliven Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.04 million 3,940.17 -$298.41 million ($4.11) -10.59 Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.02 million ($2.00) -10.15

Profitability

Enliven Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enliven Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Enliven Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.28% -29.45% Enliven Therapeutics N/A -29.15% -27.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Enliven Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 2 10 0 2.83 Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $73.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.24%. Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.20, suggesting a potential upside of 102.96%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

