National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on National CineMedia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.97. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 502.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

