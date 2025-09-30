LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.1667.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LifeMD

LifeMD Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,600. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 1,767.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 411,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LifeMD by 581.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 352,004 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 205.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 515,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 346,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 310,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.