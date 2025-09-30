Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Shares Purchased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFGR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

