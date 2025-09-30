Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF $EEMA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,686,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000.

EEMA opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $92.72.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

