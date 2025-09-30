Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 12,984 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Claris Advisors LLC MO lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,085.0% during the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 620,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 600,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,190,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,424,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after buying an additional 249,195 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFAS stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

