Claris Advisors LLC MO Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Claris Advisors LLC MO lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

