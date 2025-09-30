Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VWO opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.