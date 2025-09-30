Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $186,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,740,000 after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,329,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,238,000 after purchasing an additional 120,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

