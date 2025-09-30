Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.60% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $96,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

