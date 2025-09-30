Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 703370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fireweed Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
