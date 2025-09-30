Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nanobiotix S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 167265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBTX shares. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 target price on Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nanobiotix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

