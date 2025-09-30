LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 84,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $101.63 and a one year high of $125.03. The firm has a market cap of $388.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

