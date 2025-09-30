LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Inv Vk Tr Inv $VGM

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 5.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 176,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Trading Up 0.3%

Inv Vk Tr Inv stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $10.63.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

