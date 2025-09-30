HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,937 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,466,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 282,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 443,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

