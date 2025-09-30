SEI Select International Equity ETF $SEIE Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SEI Select International Equity ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 947.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get SEI Select International Equity ETF alerts:

SEI Select International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEIE opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.90.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

SEI Select International Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3654 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from SEI Select International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th.

(Free Report)

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.