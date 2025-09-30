LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 7,504 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

