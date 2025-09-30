Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 539 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $284.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

