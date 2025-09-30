HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 655,265 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,265 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 4.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $41,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

