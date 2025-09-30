HB Wealth Management LLC Has $27.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after buying an additional 258,515 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after buying an additional 115,183 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after buying an additional 90,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,178,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $400.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $405.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

