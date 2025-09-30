Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 27,448.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after purchasing an additional 385,925 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $237.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

