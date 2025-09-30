Head to Head Review: Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nixxy has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nixxy and Insperity”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $610,000.00 49.00 -$22.59 million N/A N/A Insperity $6.70 billion 0.28 $91.00 million $1.06 46.15

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nixxy and Insperity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Insperity 1 1 1 0 2.00

Insperity has a consensus target price of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Insperity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Nixxy.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Insperity 0.60% 35.32% 1.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insperity beats Nixxy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; integrated payroll; benefits administration; HR administration and employee onboarding; time and attendance; performance management; reporting and analytics; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

