Asio Capital LLC Acquires 9,997 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

